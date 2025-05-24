Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now - May 24th

Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Incannex Healthcare are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, processing, distribution or sale of cannabis and hemp-derived products. They cover a range of players—from growers and dispensary chains to biotechs developing cannabinoid therapies and equipment suppliers—offering investors exposure to the fast-growing but volatile legal cannabis market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 296,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,885. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,635. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 1,303,351 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,345. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,450. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,619,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

NASDAQ IXHL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,677,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

