Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today - November 30th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Quantum Biopharma are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that cultivate, process, distribute, sell, or provide services and products to the marijuana and hemp industry, including growers, retailers, biotech firms and ancillary suppliers. For investors, these equities are often high-growth but high-volatility plays whose performance is strongly influenced by changing regulations, legalization trends, and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get Tilray Brands alerts: Sign Up

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Featured Articles

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here