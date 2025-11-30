Free Trial
Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Tilray Brands (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Quantum Biopharma (QNTM) as the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among cannabis equities in recent days.
  • Tilray and Canopy are international cannabis producers and distributors operating across multiple countries, while Quantum Biopharma is a biotech-focused firm developing medical cannabis drug candidates such as FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH and Lucid-MS.
  • Cannabis stocks are generally high-growth but high-volatility investments whose performance is heavily influenced by changing regulations, legalization trends, and public policy, so investors should factor regulatory risk into their decisions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tilray Brands.

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Quantum Biopharma are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that cultivate, process, distribute, sell, or provide services and products to the marijuana and hemp industry, including growers, retailers, biotech firms and ancillary suppliers. For investors, these equities are often high-growth but high-volatility plays whose performance is strongly influenced by changing regulations, legalization trends, and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

