Cannabis Stocks To Research - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five cannabis stocks to watch: MarketBeat highlights Tilray Brands, Quantum Biopharma, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and SNDL as the top cannabis names, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Cannabis stocks offer exposure to a fast‑growing market but are highly volatile and sensitive to regulatory shifts, limited banking access, and changing consumer demand.
  • Company notes: Tilray operates internationally across multiple countries, while Quantum Biopharma is focused on biotech R&D with three drug candidates (FSD‑PEA, Lucid‑PSYCH, Lucid‑MS).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Tilray Brands, Quantum Biopharma, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and SNDL are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. For stock market investors, cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that cultivate, process, distribute, or provide ancillary products and services to the medical, recreational, or hemp cannabis industry. They offer exposure to a fast-growing market but tend to be highly volatile and regulatory-sensitive, with risks from changing laws, limited banking access, and evolving consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company's three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

