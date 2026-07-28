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Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Canterbury Park logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $15.91. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1,321 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,548.00 and a beta of -0.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

Canterbury Park Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Canterbury Park's dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canterbury Park

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canterbury Park by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 375,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canterbury Park Holding Corp. engages in hosting and managing pari mutuel wagering activities. It operates through the following business segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food & Beverage and Development. The Horse Racing segment includes simulcast and live horse racing operations. The Card Casino segment holds unbanked card games, poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment consists of concession stands, restaurant and buffet, bars, and other food venues. The Development segment owns land for racetrack operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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