Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Stock

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLSH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bullish from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.08.

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Bullish Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 27.69, a current ratio of 29.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bullish has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 394.26.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bullish will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bullish

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $3,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Bullish News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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