Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.60. Capcom shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 421 shares.

Get Capcom alerts: Sign Up

Capcom Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Capcom had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $546.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capcom wasn't on the list.

While Capcom currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here