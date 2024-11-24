Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Acquires 154,200 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY - Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,900 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. JOYY accounts for approximately 11.8% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.84% of JOYY worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JOYY alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JOYY by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company's stock.

JOYY Trading Down 5.9 %

YY stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. JOYY had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on YY

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JOYY, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JOYY wasn't on the list.

While JOYY currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here