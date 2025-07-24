Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Get CCEC alerts: Sign Up

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 0.5%

Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 116,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,716. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 57.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital Clean Energy Carriers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Clean Energy Carriers wasn't on the list.

While Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here