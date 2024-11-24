Capital Investment Counsel LLC Buys 973 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $590.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $543.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

