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Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) CAO Sells 3,487 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Capital One Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital One Chief Accounting Officer Timothy Golden sold 3,487 shares at an average price of $211, totaling $735,757. His remaining stake fell by 31.94% to 7,429 shares.
  • Capital One reported quarterly EPS of $5.81, beating estimates of $4.79, while revenue rose 26.9% year over year to $15.83 billion. Shares recently traded near $210, and analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $259.14 price target.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, equivalent to $3.20 annually and a 1.5% yield. Institutional investors own approximately 89.84% of the company’s stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) CAO Timothy Golden sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $735,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,519. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,082. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,067,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $559,577,000 after purchasing an additional 899,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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