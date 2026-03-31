Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Capricorn Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Capricorn Energy hit a new 52-week high of GBX 310 (last at GBX 305.50) on Tuesday, with 266,702 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment: Three analysts rate the stock a Buy, with Peel Hunt's GBX 310 target and a consensus target of GBX 369.33.
  • Stock fundamentals show an uptrend (50-day MA GBX 257.83 vs 200-day MA GBX 220.77) with a market cap of £209.54M, a high P/E of 101.83 and strong liquidity (quick ratio 6.29) alongside a debt-to-equity of 4.29.
  • Interested in Capricorn Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 305.50, with a volume of 266702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.77. The stock has a market cap of £209.54 million, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert. Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Capricorn Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Capricorn Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capricorn Energy wasn't on the list.

While Capricorn Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
A New Copper Narrative Is Forming - And It's Closer Than You Think
A New Copper Narrative Is Forming - And It's Closer Than You Think
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines