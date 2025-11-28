Free Trial
Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Capricorn Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Capricorn Energy fell to GBX 181.80 (last at GBX 185) during Friday trading on volume of 73,903 shares.
  • Analyst optimism despite weakness: Three analysts maintain a Buy consensus with an average price target of GBX 369.33, roughly double the current share price.
  • Technical and valuation snapshot: the stock trades below its 50-day (GBX 200.11) and 200-day (GBX 215.16) moving averages, has a market cap of £126.89M and a P/E of 61.67, suggesting elevated valuation and volatility risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Capricorn Energy.

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.80 and last traded at GBX 185, with a volume of 73903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 438 target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 369.33.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of £126.89 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert. Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

Further Reading

