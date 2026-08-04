Cardinal Health (CAH) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $65.1530 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.77. The stock had a trading volume of 493,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,214. The stock's 50 day moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $137.75 and a 1 year high of $243.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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