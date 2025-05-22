Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 57,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 73,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

