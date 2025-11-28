Free Trial
Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 10,983 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares at an average price of $23.33 for proceeds of $256,233.39, cutting her stake by 73.49% to 3,962 shares.
  • $200 million buyback: Catalyst's board authorized a $200.0M repurchase program allowing the company to buy up to about 8.3% of outstanding shares, signaling the board may view the stock as undervalued.
  • Market and analyst context: CPRX trades around $23.36 with a $2.87B market cap and a P/E of 14.16, while analysts have an average consensus target of $32.67 and a majority "Buy" rating.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $256,233.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,433.46. This represents a 73.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 527,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company's stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

