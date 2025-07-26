Carrefour (CRRFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter.

Get Carrefour alerts: Sign Up

Carrefour Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.62.

Carrefour Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrefour

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrefour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrefour wasn't on the list.

While Carrefour currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here