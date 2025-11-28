Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,235,300. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded up $17.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,283,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.59. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Carvana's revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.70.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

