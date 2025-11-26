Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 7,550,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 7,550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,275,000. This represents a 11.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 1,526,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,018. The firm has a market cap of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company's stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

