Casino Stocks To Watch Today - May 23rd

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casino resorts, gaming machines, and related hospitality or entertainment venues. Their performance is closely tied to discretionary consumer spending, tourism trends and the regulatory environment in their operating jurisdictions. Investors often treat them as cyclical plays, sensitive to economic cycles and changes in gambling legislation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 2,751,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,883,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.38. 379,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.38. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,659. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 1,522,095 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

