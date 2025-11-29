Free Trial
Casino Stocks To Watch Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven casino stocks to watch today: DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment (PENN), Red Rock Resorts (RRR), Rush Street Interactive (RSI), and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO).
  • These names were chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks in recent days; the sector is cyclical and higher-volatility, with revenues tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows, and regulatory shifts, offering growth and income potential but elevated operational and event-driven risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment, Red Rock Resorts, Rush Street Interactive, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related businesses (including online gambling platforms and gaming services). For investors, they tend to be cyclical, higher-volatility equities whose revenues are sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows, and changes in regulation or legal environments. They can offer both growth and income opportunities but carry elevated operational, regulatory, and event-driven risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

