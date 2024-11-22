Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Director Kirk E. Kleiser Buys 1,900 Shares

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) Director Kirk E. Kleiser acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $22,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,172. The trade was a 76.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 165.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

