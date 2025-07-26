Free Trial
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Catalyst Bancorp logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • Catalyst Bancorp reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, with a total revenue of $2.81 million.
  • The company has a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 13.74%.
  • Catalyst Bancorp's stock price opened at $12.38, with a market cap of $51.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.72.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History for Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

