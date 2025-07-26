Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

