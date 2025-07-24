Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

