CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 3,788 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,592,950.10. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAVA Group Trading Down 1.2%

CAVA Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $153.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CAVA Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised shares of CAVA Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.75.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

