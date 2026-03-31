CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,393,511 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 3,968,652 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,406,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. 820,211 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.CBRE Group's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,369,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,075,849,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.86.

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CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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