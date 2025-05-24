CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

CCL.B stock opened at C$78.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.33. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$64.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total value of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,985. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,958,609.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 169,402 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,509 and sold 87,427 shares valued at $6,715,838. Insiders own 11.22% of the company's stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

