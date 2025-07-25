Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 803,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session's volume of 239,899 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.05.

CELC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $519.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Celcuity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company's stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

