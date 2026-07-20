Celestica (CLS) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $4.2656 billion for the quarter. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $301.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Celestica has a 52-week low of $153.11 and a 52-week high of $474.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD increased their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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