Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. TD's price objective points to a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Research downgraded Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.68.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.74. The stock had a trading volume of 902,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.34. Celestica has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $404.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $430 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 8.4% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish catalyst for sentiment and flows. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target to $430 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 8.4% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish catalyst for sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research notes (Zacks/Yahoo) highlight Celestica's setup for an earnings beat — expectations for revenue/earnings growth are supporting buy-side confidence ahead of the report. Article Title

Analysts and research notes (Zacks/Yahoo) highlight Celestica's setup for an earnings beat — expectations for revenue/earnings growth are supporting buy-side confidence ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note CLS is at a 52-week high and examine whether more upside remains; that momentum attracts attention but also raises valuation-sensitivity. Article Title

Coverage pieces note CLS is at a 52-week high and examine whether more upside remains; that momentum attracts attention but also raises valuation-sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison notes show Celestica outperforming some peers year-to-date, which helps relative-performance flows but may be tempered if broader tech/computer stocks rebound. Article Title

Sector comparison notes show Celestica outperforming some peers year-to-date, which helps relative-performance flows but may be tempered if broader tech/computer stocks rebound. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target to $350 but kept a "hold," implying an ~11.7% downside vs. the recent price; the mixed signal can limit upside from investors who follow that shop. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its target to $350 but kept a "hold," implying an ~11.7% downside vs. the recent price; the mixed signal can limit upside from investors who follow that shop. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction also included a short-term dip tied to a Google-related report (noted by Seeking Alpha), showing how vendor-specific news in customers' ecosystems can pressure shares. Article Title

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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