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Celestica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Celestica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Celestica saw elevated options activity, with investors purchasing 13,556 call options—about 16% above its typical volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $427.42, with several firms recently raising targets or upgrading their ratings.
  • Despite strong institutional ownership and quarterly revenue growth of 52.8% year over year, Celestica insiders sold more than $63 million of shares over the past 90 days, including sizable sales by the CEO and CFO.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 11,659 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after buying an additional 798,782 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $673,471,000 after acquiring an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $670,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,535 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded up $15.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 1 year low of $169.19 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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