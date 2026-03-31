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Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Up 10.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Cellcom Israel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10.3% intraday to $11.1435, but trading was very light at 131 shares—about 91% below the average session volume of 1,519.
  • In its most recent quarter the company reported EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $307.28 million, with a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.
  • The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and trades at a P/E of 26.53; balance-sheet metrics show modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.35) but weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.63, current ratio 0.68), and it sits near its 50-day ($11.44) and 200-day ($10.93) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cellcom Israel.

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.1435 and last traded at $11.1435. 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country's most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company's core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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