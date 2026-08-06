Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Insider Activity at Cellebrite DI

In other Cellebrite DI news, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $161,642.66. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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