Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company's stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,517,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company's stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

