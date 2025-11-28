Cencora (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.09.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.93. 656,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,059. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $335.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.44. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,327,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 112,575 shares of the company's stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 26.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $95,614,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here