Centene (CNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Centene to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $47.6405 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.14. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centene Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. Centene has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Centene and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 target price on Centene and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNC

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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