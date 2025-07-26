CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,428,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,015. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.21.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

