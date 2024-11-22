Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha Sells 1,671 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,500,056.64. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

CNTA stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,110,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,337. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company's stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company's stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company's stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,778,515 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

