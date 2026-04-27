Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.2450, with a volume of 71744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Central Bancompany from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Central Bancompany in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Bancompany currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.63.

View Our Latest Report on Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Bancompany will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Bancompany Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Central Bancompany

In other Central Bancompany news, CEO John Thomas Ross bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $980,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,000. This trade represents a 95.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Bancompany

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter worth $176,998,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,779,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,613,000.

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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