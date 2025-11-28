Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 7.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 338,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 346,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEPU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Central Puerto from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Central Puerto Trading Up 7.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 21.30%. On average, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company's stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,299 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

