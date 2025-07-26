Centrica (LON:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

CNA opened at GBX 162.75 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.90 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

In other news, insider Chris OShea sold 770,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.26), for a total value of £1,295,189.28 ($1,740,611.85). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,016 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £1,686.56 ($2,266.58). Insiders bought 4,494 shares of company stock valued at $718,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce.

