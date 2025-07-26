Free Trial
Centrica (LON:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Centrica logo with Utilities background

Key Points

  • Centrica reported quarterly earnings of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.
  • Insider Chris O'Shea sold 770,946 shares valued at approximately £1.3 million, while insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,016 shares for £1,686.56.
  • Citigroup maintained a "buy" rating on Centrica's shares following the earnings announcement.
Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Centrica Price Performance

CNA opened at GBX 162.75 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.90 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris OShea sold 770,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.26), for a total value of £1,295,189.28 ($1,740,611.85). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,016 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £1,686.56 ($2,266.58). Insiders bought 4,494 shares of company stock valued at $718,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on CNA

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce.

Earnings History for Centrica (LON:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

