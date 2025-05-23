Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Director Sells C$345,990.00 in Stock

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP - Get Free Report) Director James Thomas Vanasek sold 57,000 shares of Ceres Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$345,990.00.

Get Ceres Global alerts: Sign Up

Ceres Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE CRP traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.02. 203,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,593. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$6.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$122.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.22.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ceres Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ceres Global wasn't on the list.

While Ceres Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here