CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.10.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CES Energy Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$365,570.49. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

