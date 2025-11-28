Free Trial
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • CES Energy Solutions hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$12.24 after ATB Capital raised its price target from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and kept an outperform rating.
  • Several brokers have recently raised targets or ratings (including RBC, Scotiabank, National Bank and TD), with two analysts at Strong Buy, five at Buy, and a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target of C$11.38.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~C$2.60B, P/E 15.49, last quarter EPS C$0.18 on C$623.22M revenue, with a 27.61% ROE and 8.62% net margin; analysts forecast ~C$0.86 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 72009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

