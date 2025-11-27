Free Trial
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
CES Energy Solutions logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Capital raised its price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$14 (from C$12) and kept an "outperform" rating, implying about a 16.86% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other brokers have also lifted targets recently (TD, National Bank, RBC, Scotiabank), and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Buy" with an average target of C$11.38 (two analysts Strong Buy, five Buy).
  • CES is trading around C$11.98 with a market cap of C$2.55B and a P/E of 15.16; last quarter it reported C$0.18 EPS, C$623.22M revenue, and a return on equity of 27.61%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company's current price.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$11.38.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE CEU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 100,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,129. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50-day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$12.10.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

