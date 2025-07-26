C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Issues Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

C&F Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 5,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,966. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. C&F Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of C&F Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in C&F Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company's stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

