CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

