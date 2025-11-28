Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR Plans Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:CHA)

Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th.

Chagee Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:CHA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,289. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. Chagee has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $14.20 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chagee from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chagee in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

