Chardan Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME - Free Report) - Research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). Chardan Capital currently has a "Buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine's current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Prime Medicine from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prime Medicine to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE PRME opened at $1.23 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,811 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company's stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

