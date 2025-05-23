Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price target on the medical research company's stock, down from their previous price target of $188.00. Redburn Atlantic's price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 902.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,354 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

