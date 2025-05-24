Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.39.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Charter Communications from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $406.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $267.88 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

